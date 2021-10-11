Lenny Kravitz: how much money do you have

Kravitz is a highly desired figure in the advertising world, who has signed campaigns with Don Perignon champagne, Levi’s or tourism in the Bahamas. The contract signed with the fashion firm GAP earned him $ 500,000, and in 2020 it became the face of the perfume Y Le Parfum de Saint Laurent.

As an actor, Lenny Kravitz has led a discreet career and his filmography includes titles such as Zoolander (in which he interprets himself), Precious, The butler and The Blind Bastard Club. For his intervention in The Hunger Games it has been published that it collected 1.7 million dollars.

The singer’s least known commercial project is his company Kravitz Design, which he founded in mid-2003 in New York, and which defines itself as a conceptual creative studio “with a modern sensibility and a focus on interior design, industrial design, branding and graphic design”. On a couple of occasions they have collaborated with Leica in the design of cameras, although their main activity focuses on the world of interiors.









Among his projects is the design of Temple Detroit, a combination of a 100-room hotel, 70 residential units and three restaurants and bars valued at $ 72 million. They have also redesigned all the seventh floor of the Bisha Hotel in Toronto comprising thirteen rooms and three suites. Likewise, the studio has worked with the architect Andre Kikoski in the development of a housing complex in the stylish New York neighborhood of Nolita, whose two-bedroom, two-bathroom show apartment costs about $ 4.5 million.

What is Lenny Kravitz spending his fortune on

The singer has an important real estate portfolio with properties in places like Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, the Bahamas or Brazil. its four-storey parisian house, with seven rooms, in which his daughter actress Zoe Kravitz celebrated her short-lived marriage to actor Karl Glusman in 2019, cost him $ 15 million originally, and he has enjoyed it for about 15 years, but now he rents it for around 200,000 euros a month. His main residence is in Eleuthera (Bahamas) right now, a house that has its own recording studio.