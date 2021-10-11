Leaks indicate that Amber Heard could earn up to USD $ 10M for participating in Aquaman 2 »Hero Network

It is no secret to anyone that one of the most controversial actresses of Hollywood, it is Amber Heard, that as many of us know, she is in the middle of a legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny depp and in view of the charges against the American actor, Warner Bros made the decision to fire him from the saga of Fantastic Animals, which is why, fans asked the same for Heard, who not only was not withdrawn from Aquaman, but on the contrary, the study reaffirmed its commitment to the interpretation of Mere And a new rumor suggests how much he could charge to participate in the sequel.

Amber Heard could earn up to $ 10M for Aquaman 2

According to leaks, the actress who plays the character of Mere on Aquaman, Amber Heard, could win up to USD $ 10M for his participation in the sequel and most likely, it will become part of a third film in case the second is a success like the first. Remember that Aquaman is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office hits of the DCEU by collecting the sum of USD $ 1.14MM.









On previous occasions, hundreds of thousands of users have made it clear that they are going to boycott Aquaman 2 if Amber heard keep your role without any restriction, decline or outright, get fired. So it would not be surprising that once again, users who are against Heard, they complain when they know the large sum that could be received for being part of this sequel.

