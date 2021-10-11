Kylie Jenner shows off her babybump in a red catsuit, compared to her sister Kim Kardashian

Catsuits are all the rage, according to Kylie jenner and Kim kardashian!

Over the weekend, the tycoon of Kylie CosmeticsThe 24-year-old shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, showing her wearing a daring, tight-fitting red catsuit that stretches into gloves and covers her heels. To finish the look, Jenner, who is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott, donned a matching red coat, giving the ensemble a monochromatic finish.

In some of the images, the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” He gently cradled her growing belly. While in others, she was holding a red flower bag and smiling for the camera in the final shot.

The fashion statement seemed to be an inspiration to the recent style of her older sister Kim Kardashian. Well, the 40-year-old mogul has made multiple appearances with a style that covers her feet and hands, from the Met Gala to the show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, street style and more.

Many users on social networks began to comment that Kylie was copying Kim’s style, so they began to compare them with multiple images.

Recently, the founder of SKIMS came out in a glamorous shaggy oversized coat, along with a black suit to dine with the cast of Saturday night Live, just before her host debut this weekend.









Meanwhile, Jenner announced last month that she is expecting her second child with 30-year-old Travis Scott. The influencer and the rapper are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

Although Jenner has not disclosed her due date, a source from the magazine People She confessed that the reality star was “several months pregnant” and “felt a little tired,” although she could count on the rapper’s support.

