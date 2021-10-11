Kourtney Kardashian attends a theme park warming up for Halloween

Loading the player …







The countdown to Halloween has already started at Kourtney Kardashian’s house. The businesswoman has just visited an impressive theme park located in the mountains of Santa Monica, in Los Angeles, accompanied by her partner Trevis Barker and little Penelope when there are still several weeks until the most terrifying night of the year arrives. In addition to sharing what the gloomy experience felt by visitors to this park, the businesswoman has shown the accessories that she already has prepared at home for the celebration of the night of the dead, a festival typical of Anglo-Saxon culture that is celebrated at dawn on October 31. Flying Pumpkins, the Bates Motel from the TV series or the very house where Norman Bates lived in the Alfred Hitchcock movie, Psychosis, are just some of the terrifying places that Kourtney Kardashian has been able to visit while having fun like a girl. Do you want to see it? Hit play and don’t miss it!

