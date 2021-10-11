Kendall Jenner leaves her fans breathless with a sexy leather outfit

Kendall jenner consented to his Instagram followers by posting an unpublished photo of a costume she wore at her birthday party from last year.

In the image you can see the beautiful top model wearing her rear, dressed in a leather corset with fishnet stockings, long boots, gloves and sunglasses.

The top model’s costume made reference to the character she played Pamela Anderson in the tape “Barb Wire” 1996.

Photo: Instagram

@kendalljenner

The sexy wardrobe was accompanied by beautiful blonde hair, similar to that used by Anderson in the film.









After its publication, Jenner’s followers were eager to know what costume she will choose for this year.

Among the comments are the one made by her sister Khloé Kardashian, who wrote: “I will never recover from this !!! You are everything and more ”.

Expectations about the festivities of Kendall this year they are very big, after last year the model was severely criticized for having a party with more than 100 people in the middle of the pandemic by covid-19.

Stars like The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, gathered at Harriett’s Rooftop in Los Angeles to celebrate 25 years of the young woman.