Keanu Reeves films ordered from worst to best according to critics

Are you a fan of the saga starring Keanu Reeves? Then take a look at the Top 3 Movies as said by critics. See which one is the best! + Matrix 4 Trailer + Memes from the Matrix 4 trailer

John wick arrived in 2014 and was quickly considered one of the best action films of the time, since it had a seasoning that made it special: its protagonist was Keanu reeves. The actor is one of the most loved by fans and his colleagues, which is why a saga was created that already has three films released and two more are on the way.

The fourth film in the franchise began filming at the end of June this year and will take place in cities such as Paris, Berlin, Japan and New York. The great detail here will be that the creator of the saga, Derek Kolstad, will not be part of wanting to seek new paths. While we wait for the most important news of John wick 4, here we bring you a ranking of the films released so far from worst to best according to the critics.









+ Ranking: John Wick’s films from worst to best

3) John Wick

Year: 2014

Plot: John Wick, a former hitman, faces off against mobster Viggo Tarazov, who offers a reward to anyone who manages to end Wick’s life.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 86%

General criticism: Stylish, exciting, and dizzyingly kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves, and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise.

2) John Wick: Chapter 2

Year: 2017.

Plot: Legendary assassin John Wick is forced out of retirement by a former associate trying to control a sinister international group of assassins. Forced to help him by a blood oath, John travels to Rome to confront some of the world’s deadliest assassins.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 89%

General criticism: John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should do, which in this case means duplicating the action non-stop and with thrilling choreography that made its predecessor so much fun.

1) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Year: 2019

Plot: John Wick returns again but with a bounty on his head that is chasing mercenaries. After assassinating one of the members of his guild, Wick is expelled and becomes the focus of attention of all the hitmen in the organization.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 89%

General criticism: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum recharges for another hard-hitting round of the exaggerated and brilliantly choreographed action that fans of the franchise demand.