Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityKeanu Reeves films ordered from worst to best according to critics
Celebrity

Keanu Reeves films ordered from worst to best according to critics

By Hasan Sheikh
0
43




Lionsgate

Are you a fan of the saga starring Keanu Reeves? Then take a look at the Top 3 Movies as said by critics. See which one is the best!
+ Matrix 4 Trailer
+ Memes from the Matrix 4 trailer

By Enzo Rueda

John Wick: Keanu Reeves movies ordered from worst to best according to critics.
© LionsgateJohn Wick: Keanu Reeves movies ordered from worst to best according to critics.

John wick arrived in 2014 and was quickly considered one of the best action films of the time, since it had a seasoning that made it special: its protagonist was Keanu reeves. The actor is one of the most loved by fans and his colleagues, which is why a saga was created that already has three films released and two more are on the way.

The fourth film in the franchise began filming at the end of June this year and will take place in cities such as Paris, Berlin, Japan and New York. The great detail here will be that the creator of the saga, Derek Kolstad, will not be part of wanting to seek new paths. While we wait for the most important news of John wick 4, here we bring you a ranking of the films released so far from worst to best according to the critics.




POLL Do you consider yourself a fan of the John Wick saga?

Do you consider yourself a fan of the John Wick saga?

I’M NOT A FAN, BUT I LIKE MOVIES

21 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

+ Ranking: John Wick’s films from worst to best

3) John Wick

Year: 2014
Plot: John Wick, a former hitman, faces off against mobster Viggo Tarazov, who offers a reward to anyone who manages to end Wick’s life.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 86%
General criticism: Stylish, exciting, and dizzyingly kinetic, John Wick serves as a satisfying return to action for Keanu Reeves, and what looks like it could be the first of a franchise.

2) John Wick: Chapter 2

Year: 2017.
Plot: Legendary assassin John Wick is forced out of retirement by a former associate trying to control a sinister international group of assassins. Forced to help him by a blood oath, John travels to Rome to confront some of the world’s deadliest assassins.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 89%
General criticism: John Wick: Chapter 2 does what a sequel should do, which in this case means duplicating the action non-stop and with thrilling choreography that made its predecessor so much fun.

1) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Year: 2019
Plot: John Wick returns again but with a bounty on his head that is chasing mercenaries. After assassinating one of the members of his guild, Wick is expelled and becomes the focus of attention of all the hitmen in the organization.

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 89%
General criticism: John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum recharges for another hard-hitting round of the exaggerated and brilliantly choreographed action that fans of the franchise demand.


Previous articleThe Killer: Tilda Swinton Will Be A Killer For David Fincher
Next article007, license to cry, by Alfonso Basallo
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv