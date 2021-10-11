Kate Winslet leaves the door open for Mare of Easttown season 2

Kate Winslet was one of the great winners of the Emmy 2021. The British actress, with an enviable track record including an Oscar, four Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and even a Grammy Award, managed to win last Sunday the second Emmy of his career for his role in Mare of Easttown.





Winslet, who in 2011 already won an Emmy Award for her performance in Mildred Pierce, managed to prevail in the category of best leading actress in a miniseries. For many, the decision of the US Academy of Television Arts and Sciences was more than justified, but what everyone did not expect is that it could have consequences. Fortunately, they are positive.

Following its great success, ‘Mare of Easttown’ could record a second season

As we say, Kate Winslet won her second Emmy for her breakthrough role in Mare of Easttown, where she plays Marianne “Mare” Sheehan, a detective in the town of Easttown, Pennsylvania, who is charged with two chilling cases: the investigation of the murder of a young woman and the disappearance of another.





Being a miniseries of only seven episodes, everything seemed to indicate that Mare of Easttow, broadcast by HBO and revolving around the character played by Winslet, would only have one season. But after the unexpected success of the Emmys, where the series won three more awards – among them, Evan Peters won the best supporting actor in a miniseries and Julianne Nicholson won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a miniseries- It seems that the plans of the series may be different.









In statements to the US portal Deadline, Kate Winslet acknowledged that there have already been preserves for a second season of Mare of Easttow “Because the success of the series has surprised us all”. However, the one who will always be remembered for her role in Titanic He also wanted to clarify that “at the moment there is no closed.”

Kate Winslet is the protagonist of the first season of ‘Mare of Easttown’ Own

Specifically, Kate Winslet assured that “there are conversations” but also pointed out that it will not be “until the scripts are ready” and they know “the whole story of a possible second season and what will happen to Mare” (the character played by Winslet) When will they know if there will be a second season of Mare of Easttow.





However, if there is finally a second season of Mare of Easttow, Kate Winslet is clear: “We are not going to match what we already did, nor should we try, but we should at least offer something that is as captivating and entertaining as the first season.”

Although it seemed difficult, Kate Winslet could return to play Mare Sheehan HBO

For now, may there be a new season of Mare of Easttow It is an unknown and will depend on several factors, although that its main protagonist, Kate Winslet, has left the door open for it to be so seems good news. What is clear is that the followers of the series want it, since its last chapter was the most watched final episode in the history of HBO Max.