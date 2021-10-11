Jon Bernthal reveals if he would play Wolverine

When Disney merged with 20th Century Studios, the first thing on everyone’s mind was the inevitable inclusion of thes X-Men in the Cinematic Universe from Marvel, including Wolverine.

While no new live-action X-Men movies have been announced, it’s only a matter of time before the beloved mutants blend into the MCU.

Of course, this has led to some speculation about the cast, especially when it comes to Wolverine, the character played by renowned actor Hugh Jackman for 17 years.

Could Jon Bernthal be Wolverine?

Hugh Jackman had played this character

One name that fans have thrown in is Jon Bernthal. On the one hand, Bernthal is already a Marvel actor, having played The Punisher on Netflix, a platform that recently broke records with The Squid Game.

On the other hand, there is some debate about whether these programs are canon or not, and if the change of Chris Evans from Johnny Storm Captain America has taught us something, is that one man can play two Marvel heroes.

However, Bernthal recently spoke to Forbes about Wolverine’s casting speculation, and it seems like he’s not too keen on playing any Marvel character other than Frank Castle.

“Look, the criteria in which I decide what I’m going to do next is: does the script move me? Who am I working with? Who is the filmmaker and is he someone I’m dying to work with? that in the future no matter what, “Bernthal said when asked about Wolverine.









“I understand, I understand that Marvel questions, you are asking these questions because it is very important to a lot of people; people love these characters and I understand that and I come to that with absolute respect. What I will tell you again is that Frank Castle is in my bones. Frank Castle is in my bones. “

“Above all, I am a father and I am a husband and the essence of Frank is what would happen if someone took them away from me; something that I understand, something with which I identify myself ”, he added. “And I have a deep reverence for the military community and I have a deep respect for the people to whom this character means so much. Beyond that, whatever comes my way, I will judge it as it comes and would. I will be grateful if it does. something gets in my way. “

As for whether or not Bernthal will return as Frank Castle, the actor recently had a disappointing response when asked about a possible comeback of Marvel.

“You know, we’ll see,” Bernthal told ScreenRant while promoting his new indie film Small Engine Repair.

“I mean, honestly, I don’t think about it much. I’m so happy – look, we’re all so blessed to be doing this.

“I can tell from the other guys you’re talking to like well, we really love this.”

“We really love doing this. We work hard at it, we support our families with it, through it, but we never lose touch with how grateful we are to be in the position that we are that we got to do this for a living. like to do this. “

“I like working with people that I really respect, love, admire, and do things. This kind of project is precisely, it’s exactly the kind of thing I want to do. So whatever comes up, you know, in the future. It comes. But, this is something really worth celebrating. “

Would you like to see Bernthal play Wolverine or come back as The punisher? Tell us in the comments! And follow us on The Truth News to find out everything about show business.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!