Johnny Depp: Dior gives him a new chance after his scandal and is the image of his perfume ‘Sauvage’

Johnny Deep, 58-year-old actor, begins to emerge from that tunnel in which he was immersed as a consequence of the problems on alleged mistreatment of his ex-wife Amber Heard. And it does it thanks to the Dior firm that has granted him to be the image of their new product ‘Sauvage’.

The truth is that since the past scandal with his former partner, the actor was labeled a violent person and had even been erased from the ranks of Hollywood.

But This brand has given him its support and allows him a new opportunity. The company was the one that released images and a video of the new promotional items for the artist and the product through their social channels. Deep appears holding a guitar while listening to the words about the description of the perfume. He had already collaborated with Dior in 2017, for the same essence.









Deep won, in the middle of the pandemic, the lawsuit of his ex-wife demanding that he prove that the money obtained from the divorce had been earmarked for a foundation.

But as usual, there are faithful and detractors. In most of the messages received by the brand, they read comments of thanks for having agreed to work with Depp, but the artist was not exempt from the criticisms of his detractors.