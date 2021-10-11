Jennifer Lopez’s detail that shows how in love she is with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Last Duel” in New York (Photo by Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, stole all the attention on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Last Duel” that took place at Lincoln Center in New York on Saturday night. The Hollywood couple of the moment, who rekindled their romance in May after 17 years apart, were more than just in love for the photographers.

The “Diva from the Bronx” not only accompanied her boyfriend to enjoy the movie he starred in and wrote, but also impressed with his daring look and left a heartfelt photograph on Instagram that proves it in love with the actor and his unconditional support.

After almost two decades apart, the paths of the stars came together again after she ended her four-year courtship with Alex Rodríguez. In this second round they have been inseparable. The rumors of a possible marriage are getting louder.

Through your Instagram account, Jennifer Lopez shared an image in which he appears observing his partner while offering interviews. She appears leaning against a column and her back, but what the image conveyed went much further.

“Stay with whoever looks at you as JLo to Ben”, “This is THE photo”, “It’s wonderful how Ben and you support each other in their respective careers”, were some of the reactions to the loving image that showed that JLo is being a great support for Affleck’s career.

The photo shared by JLo looking at Ben Affleck during the premiere of “The Last Duel”

A few days ago the actor revealed that he is in a “very happy moment.” Affleck wrote “The Last Duel,” which will premiere on October 15, alongside his friend Matt Damon. The actors won an Oscar for the screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” directed by Gus Van Sant in 1997.

Affleck gave prominence to his girlfriend who shocked the press with a very sensual look.

JLo chose a crop top and a super tight skirt (from the French house Hervé Léger), all in the same brown tone and with glitter. She complemented her look with a classic low ponytail hairstyle, powerful earth-toned makeup, a brown coconut clutch with gold accents, and matching stiletto sandals. He opted for a sophisticated navy blue suit.

Jennifer Lopez poses at the premiere of “The Last Duel” in New York (Reuters)

The “Hustlers” star and “Gone Baby Gone” director rekindled their romance earlier this year, more than 17 years after canceling their engagement. The American press affirms that they would be looking for mansions in Los Angeles to live together.

The couple were photographed at an $ 85 million property in Beverly Hills, California, with enough space for their assembled family of five children.

JLo shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, while Ben is the father of 15-year-old Violet; Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with Jennifer Garner.









Ben Affelck and Jennifer Lopez pose in love at the premiere of “The Last Duel” in New York (Reuters)

JLo and Ben got in touch again in February. The actor wrote several love emails to Jen while she was filming the movie.Shotgun wedding”In the Dominican Republic and was in the midst of a crisis with Alex Rodriguez.

The couple began seeing each other after Lopez ended her engagement to the former Yankees player. After four years of relationship and Affleck will end his relationship with the Cuban actress Ana de Armas after a courtship of almost a year.

In April he was already secretly in the mansion that JLo has in Los Angeles and then they confirmed their romance during a escape to a ski resort in Montana. In July, the stars enjoyed a vacation in Mediterranean waters. And it was on top of the luxurious yacht that they rented was where They made their relationship official with a photograph that the Latin artist shared on Instagram on the day of her 52nd birthday.

JLo’s unconditional support helped Affleck reposition himself as a Hollywood heartthrob. At the screening of “The Last Duel”, at the Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on him because it was his first appearance with the Latin singer on the red carpet since they resumed their romance after almost two decades apart.

Ben Affelck and Jennifer Lopez at “The Last Duel” premiere in New York (Reuters)

After attending the Venice Film Festival with Affleck earlier this month, where the couple made their big red carpet comeback, JLo praised her boyfriend on social media for his new movie, “The Last Duel “, which is directed by Ridley Scott.

“I had such a good time !! And I’m so excited for you to see this movie !! “, JLo captioned a video of his time in Italy. “This is the first script that Matt (Damon) and Ben have written together with Nicole Holofcener since ‘Good Will Hunting’! And it is amazing !! The performance of the entire cast is fantastic, ”the artist shared on her Instagram and Twitter profiles.

A source close to the couple told the magazine People that Affleck is “very happy“With Jennifer and that”he wants to do everything he can to make this work. “

In a recent interview, JLo confessed to being in his prime. “I’m super happy. I’ve never been better. I want everyone to know that I am in the best moment of my life ”, the Latin star shared while promoting her new song, “Cambia el Paso”

Keep reading:

How Jennifer Lopez made Ben Affleck become a Hollywood hunk again

20 years later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreated one of their most iconic moments: the photos

Accompanied by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck signed autographs for fans