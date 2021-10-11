Jennifer Lawrence will be a mother: announced her first pregnancy

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood due to her evident acting talent, the various titles she has starred in and the versatility to play all kinds of characters. Little by little it has conquered the international public, leaving a relevant mark in the industry.

The actress fell in love with her fans after the new trailer for the Netflix movie came to light ‘Don’t Look Up’, in which he will work hand in hand with Leonardo Dicaprio. The advance revealed details of this comedy, which shows a threat that puts the whole world at risk.

The big screen star recently left fans speechless after he confirmed to the media that she was pregnant with her first child. The actress is living this maternal phase, the fruit of her love with Cooke Maroney.









According to what was reported, the artist revealed this news to People magazine after being away from international media and social media for a long time. The announcement surprised the public, which reacted in different ways to this event that the celebrity is experiencing.

Lawrence’s work team, specifically his representative, was in charge of confirming the news, despite the fact that it is unknown exactly how many months of gestation she is. A series of photos that were published shows Jennifer is in an advanced state of pregnancy, so she could be within five months.

In the publications, the artist is seen walking down the street, wearing a floral print jumpsuit and a white blouse, showing a bit of her belly.