Jennifer Lawrence pregnant for the first time with Zara dungarees

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant! The person in charge of confirming the news has been, neither more nor less than, the representative of the Hollywood star through a statement to the magazine People After a photograph of the 31-year-old young actress was released through networks, walking with a Zara flower bib in which the young actress’s pregnant belly could be seen.

Unlike Kylie Jenner, the protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ has not been the one who has shared the great news on her social networks, since the actress has always preferred to leave her personal life out of the cameras and media. In fact, it does not even have its own Instagram profile and her relationship with her husband, art director, Cooke Maroney came out just a few months before their wedding engagement.

Very little is known about the relationship between the two, but what is confirmed is that They began their courtship in May 2018 after the actress ended her relationship with the film director Darren Aronofsky, they got married in October 2019 and are now expecting their first baby together.

News first published on Daily Mail, through some photographs in which the actress could be seen with a maternity belly with flower bib -which by the way is from Zara– and that forced the representative of the actress to confirm the great news later.

For now the couple has not confirmed anything about it, but we would not be surprised if they did not say anything, since very rarely they have spoken about their private lives and, especially, Jennifer Lawrence, and that she is a public character. While for his part, su husband, Cooke Maroney, although he is not a recognized character in the world of television and cinema, is a important person in the art world who has come to work with a list of high-profile clients, and has in common with the actress that she is not a fan of showing off her private private in networks. So – unfortunately – everything looks like we will not have too much information about this pregnancy.

The fact is that it seems that Lawrence is going from strength to strength. A baby on the way with the man she describes as “the greatest person you have ever met” and one new movie with a very professional cast with colleagues like Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio or Cate Blanchett. We are very happy for her!

