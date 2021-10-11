Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby







(CRHoy.com) American actress, Jennifer Lawrence She is expecting her first child, with her husband, Cooke Maroney.









A representative for the artist confirmed the news to People magazine on Wednesday.

After the news came out, the protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ was caught walking through New York, with a jumpsuit with which you can already see your pregnancy.

“Their families really believe that they are meant to be; his family loves his family and vice versa, which is why his parents are excited. Their parents get along very well and they all look forward to big family reunions, ”says an article in the Daily Mail, which published the images.

The couple met in 2018 and as Jennifer revealed, she knew he was the one to walk down the aisle. They got married in October 2019.

“It was a moment in my life where I was not located, I did not consider myself ready to get married. But it was meeting Cooke and I already wanted to marry him. We both wanted to fully commit. He is my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. He is the greatest person I have ever met, so I am very honored to become a Maroney, “he said in an interview.