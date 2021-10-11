Jennifer Aniston is the ultimate inspiration to wear boots in fall

In the looks more casual of the ‘Friends’ actress, the jeans can not be missing, but the ankle boots either. A shoe for which, together with the bootsNor does it stop betting on more elegant occasions. Everything is, as always, in those other garments that she chooses to make infallible combinations that always make her integrate the lists of the best dressed.

In these days of full transition, where cold and heat seem to divide the day, this first more casual outfit with a tank top, cropped boyfriend jeans And a sweatshirt at the waist is the most practical when running errands on one side is necessary. Of course, always resorting to practical and comfortable ankle boots in gray suede, with almost matching socks, which add a couple of centimeters in height.

Now, the variation of the look previous, if what you are looking for is complete comfort, it will be to guide you through this outfit where actress and businesswoman swap heels for flats, for mountain boots, also in suede, only olive green. A very autumnal hue and easy to combine with multiple garments and accessories.







