Jennifer Aniston is caught having dinner with an unknown man, will she have a new love on her doorstep?

He has always been talking about his love life and his decision not to have children, although in the XXI century, the life of Jennifer Aniston it is one of the most envied.

She enjoys herself, goes out for walks, takes time to care for her, and embarks on interesting projects.

As for her working life, she is totally comfortable, now she was caught on camera and it seems that the actress is looking for a partner with whom to celebrate.

So it was that in the last hours she was photographed on an apparently romantic date accompanied by a young stranger. Currently the actress is in Los Angeles and not only enjoyed the trip, but also the company, with this handsome young man.

Sporting a casual outfit that included a black blouse with a pair of jeans and high-heeled boots, the actress leisurely left the restaurant, followed by the mysterious man.

Behind her, the man wore black striped capri pants and a white sweatshirt. Quite informal.









Apparently the man looks a little younger than the actress, although it is not yet recognized who it is.

Aniston has been embarking on her work projects and has started other television jobs. The actress has just released the first episode of the second season of the series “The Morning Show,” in which she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Although his name has been all the rage after the emotional reunion he shared with his fellow cast members ´´Friens: The Reunion´´.



Not everything turned out to be pure laughter. Jennifer Aniston He talked about how difficult it was to open the memory box.

“We thought, ‘What fun is this going to be, going back to stage 24 exactly as it was, exactly as we left it,'” the actress said.

“But it was a creeping punch to the heart. It turns out that time travel is not so easy. “

This was admitted by the actress to the New York Times “There was much to come for everyone. Difficult truths and changes and losses and babies and marriages and divorces and abortions.”

