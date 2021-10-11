James Bond: How Rami Malek, the bad guy from No Time to Die, became Hollywood’s most polarizing actor

Rami Malek is our biggest alien actor. Unfortunately, it is a human being. For the past few years, he’s been the movie freak, whether the roles themselves require eccentricity or not.

In “Bohemian Rhapsody,” for which he won an Oscar, Malek played a pair of costume shop cogs as Freddie Mercury. Earlier this year, in Denzel Washington’s thriller “The Little Things,” he was inexplicably stranger as a caring cop than the scruffy serial killer he was chasing (played by a slightly less odd Jared Leto). And this week, he is comfortably the scariest aspect of the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” It raises some important questions, the main one is: can Rami Malek act?

Well, it can. But up to a point. Malek is a polarizing performer, an actor who injects a very specific barrel of otherworldly tics into his characters. Watching him is almost like watching someone trying to get out of their own skin, each line a nervous whisper, their body language tense and anxious. It is certainly intriguing and unique, but it is perhaps best consumed in short, strong doses.

In “No Time to Die,” Malek plays 007’s latest nemesis: a vengeful assassin who deviously pontificate from his lair on the island. The part is a compendium of the clichés of Bond villains, from his all-too-familiar-to-world-dominate plot to his facial scars, but Malek’s performance doesn’t help at all. “Few actors could redeem such a basic role and Malek is not one of them,” he wrote. IndieWire in his review, he also criticized Malek’s “hodgepodge of Eastern European accent” in the film. He is “devoid of charisma and energy,” he wrote. Subway. “His specialty is murmuring in a sinister monotonous tone,” he added. Screen Daily. Malek is the film’s “weak link in the lisping cliché”, claims the Financial Times.

Malek’s slightly skewed acting choices seem to come from his process, which involves delivering “a lot of experimental shots before coming up with one that possibly works.” He explained that to Robert Downey Jr, during a conversation with him for the magazine Interview Back in 2016 when Malek was the star of the cult TV series “Mr Robot,” but in 2018 he seemed to have passed his life off-camera as well. Much of a profile interview from that year for The New York Times, deals with Malek’s descriptions of erratic elasticity. “I had to ask him why he was so nervous at the beginning of the interview,” wrote journalist Cara Buckley. “He moved, hugged, crossed and uncrossed his legs, scratched his arms and moved with tremendous frequency suggesting advanced nervousness or large amounts of caffeine.”









Fame isn’t for everyone, and Malek has always seemed like an awkwardly positioned character actor. But it’s especially weird to see it being so big and wide in a new movie when it used to be so much more nuanced. Malek always stood out in his films. It could have been because of his baggy dark eyes, or because of the understated elegance that he infused even in his smallest roles. Whatever the reason, it was never a lightning rod because it was particularly irritating to watch. However, it is different now. At some point along the line, his performance seemed to change, Malek giving up much of the quiet of his early parts in the process.

Go back a decade and Malek is wonderful as a well-meaning but hopelessly naive rich kid in the indie hit “Short Term 12.” He also stands ambiguously on the sidelines of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master” as Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son-in-law with wide eyes, always looking, marveling, planning something. Malek’s most significant scene in “The Master” doesn’t actually feature his face. His character participates in a ritual of the Hoffman religious movement in which he barks degrading “truths” at drifting war veteran Joaquin Phoenix. It’s a chilling moment, but for Malek it also seemed instructive.

Today’s awkward Malek performances seem cast in the vigorous, methodical shadow of Phoenix. And it’s almost as if a macabre little transference occurred in their scene together in “The Teacher,” a spirit of Stanislavskian pretense that passes from one Hollywood tree to another.

Whether Phoenix can get away with it is debatable (every method of acting is on some level completely exhausting), but at least he has had the foresight to extend his deeply committed members into good movies. And Joker. He also seems to recognize that there is a time and a place for everything. Phoenix goes big in movies that require a particular brand of nervous energy and a strong physique, think of “The Master,” “Inherent Vice,” or “The Village,” but it is also more than capable of cutting it down, in “Her o in You Were Never Really Here ”. .

Malek, on the other hand, applies his idiosyncrasies to films that don’t really require them. “The Little Things “ It’s the kind of cop and killer movie that Ashley Judd probably would have starred in 20 years ago and it’s not an obvious opportunity for the savage method. As a result, it is distracting. Bond villains work best with a bit of camping for them too, whether it’s Famke Janssen bathing men’s necks between their thighs in “Golden Eye,” or Javier Bardem’s slippery bad boy “Skyfall” homoeroticism. Malek seems to be trying to emulate Bardem in “No Time to Die”, but seriously. There is no playfulness or carefully selected whimsy, just misplaced gravity.

It all makes Malek a jarring movie star, someone a bit strange on screen, but no longer feeling particularly productive. And when you’re too over the top for a franchise that once featured a henchman with killer teeth made of solid steel, well, you know something went terribly wrong.