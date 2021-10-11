Monday, October 11, 2021
Items used by Sylvester Stallone in Rocky to go up for auction

By Hasan Sheikh
According to the event, it will feature more than 500 costumes, accessories and memorabilia from Stallone’s personal collection and is expected to generate at least one million dollars.
For his part, director of Julien’s, Martin Nolan noted that the 75-year-old actor is auctioning off his items because he is moving into a new home.

“Actually, he is moving; he’s selling his house, so it’s the perfect time, ”said Nolan.

It is estimated that the Tuz Waer boxing gloves that Stallone wore as Balboa in Rocky III se sell between $ 10,000 and $ 20,000.




The Nike boxing boots black and yellow and notebooks he used to brainstorm ideas for the first four Rocky movies for between $ 40,000 and $ 60,000 each.

In addition to the card that lists the original Rocky as Best Picture Winner at the 34th Annual Golden Globes Awards in 1977 which will be offered between $ 6,000 and $ 8,000.

There’s even $ 6,000 to $ 8,000 on a mouth guard Stallone wore at Rocky.

Notably Sylvester stallone is one of the great icons and talents of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The auction “Property of the life and career of Sylvester Stallone” It will begin next Sunday, December 5.

Interested parties can register to bid online through Julien’s Auctions.


