Indiana Jones is back! Express Diary

Indiana Jones is back. After Harrison Ford sustained an injury during the filming of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ last June, new photos from the film’s set were released this weekend confirming that the actor has already returned to work as the famous archaeologist.

The images shared by Daily Mail were taken in Cefalu, Sicily and, in addition to showing Ford characterized as Indy, they present Mads Mikkelsen as his enigmatic character in the new film.

‘Indiana Jones 5’ will be directed by James Mangold (The Wolverine), (Logan), who will replace Steven Spielberg, and although there are not many official details about its plot yet, reports and other images from the set suggest that its story would be set in the 1960s and would include elements of the space race.









In fact, it is rumored that the character of Mads Mikkelsen would be a former Nazi scientist who will operate as the villain of the film.

But for now the only official thing is that Indiana Jones 5 plans to hit theaters during July 2022.

