In “fan mode”, Karol G can be seen singing and dancing at a Billie Eilish concert

Many will think that Karol G only admires the large number of artists of the urban genre, but it is not like that, and to show it, it is enough to see the clips that he shared in his stories of Instagram, in which it appears as one more fan of singer Billie Eilish.









With his best friend -the influencer Colombian Daiky Gamboa-, the beautiful reggaeton was seen singing and dancing to Eilish’s best hits, among which “Happier than ever” and “Bad guy” stood out.

Visibly moved and like a faithful admirer of Billie, Karol captured on video what the giant screens showed, writing in one of her publications the message “I love you billie eilish“, With what could arise, in the near future, a collaboration that would merge the interesting musical styles of both singers.

You may also like:

In a tight pink bodysuit, Karol G shows off her voluptuous figure in concert

Billie Eilish takes advantage of her concert in Texas to criticize the state’s new anti-abortion law