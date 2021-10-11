“I looked at all my social media accounts”: Will Smith’s daughter reveals terrifying experience she had with a pedophile

Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, spoke about the terrifying episode she experienced when an invader tried to make an illegal break-in of her home in Los Angeles while on vacation with her family.

Willow shared the incident on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” a show that she co-hosts with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and is broadcast on Facebook.

“I’m used to people saying things online. I’m used to having thousands and thousands of people with not very good things to say. I have been the target of cyberbullying my entire life. Cyberbullying is a little more terrifying than you can believe, “he revealed, recalling that moment.

The stalker followed Will Smith’s daughter for 2 years

Although Will Smith’s daughter was already used to harsh questions on social networks, the episode that occurred in 2020, after two years of siege, marked her forever.

In the statements he gave on the program, which were also broadcast by the Daily Mail, he said: “He was looking at all my accounts on social networks to see what my movements were. This guy was doing that to me and he did it to me for a couple of years, in fact he basically understood my patterns. “









The young woman, who suffers from extreme anxiety, said that after studying each of her movements, it was when she took her harassment to another level and broke into her residence. When he did not find her, he set up a camp very close to be waiting for the youth star.

“It was crazy, thank God I wasn’t there. He was a pedophile. I had to go to court and testify about it. “ remembered.

“We were afraid that he would attempt on his life”

After the episode, they did a thorough search of the house, Jada Pinkett Smith said.

“Once the police got all the evidence they needed, we took everything out of the refrigerator because we were afraid he had put something in the drinks or in his food,” he said.

“We had to check everything, even the ventilation, because we did not know if he had installed cameras. We really had to dismantle the house,” insisted the wife of the remembered “Prince of rap” and mother of Jaden Smith.

The invader was arrested and is in police custody. At that time, he received a restraining order, which has now expired.

All about Will Smith

All about Famous