Monday, October 11, 2021
How Jennifer Aniston looks spectacular hair at 52

By Sonia Gupta
One of Rachel Green’s hallmarks on Friends was her incredible hair, her iconic hair, with a particular color and cut that every woman on the planet wanted to imitate. Even though 17 years have passed, Jennifer Aniston managed to continue maintaining a hair spectacular at 52. What are the keys to his secret?

One of them is to use a good detangler. ‘I use detanglers all the time when I get out of the shower due to the condition of my hair. Getting a good one is difficult, that’s why I decided to create one that was like ‘the Swiss army knife of products: a heat protectant, which restores nutrients and vitality to the hair follicle, it also adds shine,’ the actress explained in an interview.


