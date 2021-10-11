How Jennifer Aniston looks spectacular hair at 52

One of Rachel Green’s hallmarks on Friends was her incredible hair, her iconic hair, with a particular color and cut that every woman on the planet wanted to imitate. Even though 17 years have passed, Jennifer Aniston managed to continue maintaining a hair spectacular at 52. What are the keys to his secret?

One of them is to use a good detangler. ‘I use detanglers all the time when I get out of the shower due to the condition of my hair. Getting a good one is difficult, that’s why I decided to create one that was like ‘the Swiss army knife of products: a heat protectant, which restores nutrients and vitality to the hair follicle, it also adds shine,’ the actress explained in an interview.

Jennifer Aniston she has a plus in addition to her incredible acting career. It makes you feel like you’re in front of a friend, someone you could spend the day lying on the couch talking about everything and nothing. Perhaps this is why Aniston has always been chosen by numerous cosmetic and beauty companies to be the face of their products and inspire other women.

. The actress behind the scenes of Lolavie, her beauty brand. Source: Instagram.

But this year he decided to embark on the adventure of having his own line, which he called Lolavie, and of course the hair it was the first point he got to work on. The goal ?: to achieve a product that allows women to obtain extra hydrating hair, without frizz, detangling, soft and with a heavenly smell.

The first product in its line is Glossing Detangler, a multifunctional spray that detangles, hydrates, protects and adds shine to all types of hair. It is made from chia seeds, improves the appearance of the hair and protects you from future harm. Another component, lemon, is responsible for providing shine, and plant ceramides work as a powerful conditioner.

After showering, do you spray detangler all over your hair?

Comb damp hair effortlessly. ?

Air dry or blow dry. Lolavie’s product has a built-in vegan heat shield to protect the hair of heat damage. But it’s also good to try natural blow drying to see how it softens your hair, even without tools. ?

You can also use the shine detangler after drying as a finishing product, to add a little shine and tame loose hair. This is one of the secrets of Jennifer Aniston for when you have a photo production or before you shoot your TV show.

Jennifer Aniston She took advantage of the quarantine to test different formulas and potions while she was locked up at home. “The pandemic has allowed me to leave my hair natural, without dyeing and, although my gray hair does not make me particularly happy, I had time to work with my own hair and experiment with different samples that we had been working on,” he confessed in an interview. in Vogue.

“This project has been in the works for a long time and I am very excited. So much hard work from our amazing team to make this line, and we are so proud to say that it has been done WITHOUT all the bad stuff … we have no parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, gluten free, vegan … and of course CRUELTY FREE , because we love our animals “wrote the actress at the time of launch. Jennifer Aniston he was in all the details of the campaign, in front of and behind the cameras.

“The response to this first product has been overwhelming and I am so happy that you like it, use it, comment on it. I’m reading everything !! ”, Aniston commented in a post with the millions of fans who follow her around the world.