“He ruined the Batman franchise that I had made so solid” »Hero Network

The renowned actor and now director, George Clooney, is on everyone’s lips for the premiere of his new movie, The Tender Bar. Where we will see as the protagonist, nothing more and nothing less, that Ben affleck and to celebrate its future premiere, Clooney was interviewed about various aspects of his new film, including why it took him so long to get back to work with Affleck and his answer surprised everyone.

George Clooney jokes about how Ben affleck ruined Batman

George Clooney it is close to brand new TheTender Bar, movie that will star Ben affleck and will hit theaters of New York, United States, for next December 17. Reason why, the site of Variety, decided to interview the actor and director, where he was asked: “Why it took so long to work with Ben Affleck again” and his answer, brought a smile to more than one:

Why did George Clooney take so long to meet Ben Affleck? Variety

I didn’t want to work with him for obvious reasons. He ruined the Batman franchise that I had made so solid.





George Clooney

As we could see, Clooney mention that Affleck he was the one who ruined the franchise of Batman alluding to the movies where he played the bat and as we know, Joss Whedon’s Justice League, it was a complete disaster. So many fans say that the Ben Affleck’s Batman, has been the worst.

However, the comment of Clooney is nothing more than a joke, since he himself admits that the movie of Batman and robin of the 90s that he starred in, was the one that ended the franchise of Batman And he has even mentioned that he is very ashamed of it, to the point that his wife is forbidden to see that film.

