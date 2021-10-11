Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrity"He ruined the Batman franchise that I had made so solid" »Hero...
Celebrity

“He ruined the Batman franchise that I had made so solid” »Hero Network

By Arjun Sethi
0
56




The renowned actor and now director, George Clooney, is on everyone’s lips for the premiere of his new movie, The Tender Bar. Where we will see as the protagonist, nothing more and nothing less, that Ben affleck and to celebrate its future premiere, Clooney was interviewed about various aspects of his new film, including why it took him so long to get back to work with Affleck and his answer surprised everyone.

George Clooney jokes about how Ben affleck ruined Batman

George Clooney it is close to brand new TheTender Bar, movie that will star Ben affleck and will hit theaters of New York, United States, for next December 17. Reason why, the site of Variety, decided to interview the actor and director, where he was asked: “Why it took so long to work with Ben Affleck again” and his answer, brought a smile to more than one:

Why did George Clooney take so long to meet Ben Affleck?

Variety

I didn’t want to work with him for obvious reasons. He ruined the Batman franchise that I had made so solid.




George Clooney

As we could see, Clooney mention that Affleck he was the one who ruined the franchise of Batman alluding to the movies where he played the bat and as we know, Joss Whedon’s Justice League, it was a complete disaster. So many fans say that the Ben Affleck’s Batman, has been the worst.

However, the comment of Clooney is nothing more than a joke, since he himself admits that the movie of Batman and robin of the 90s that he starred in, was the one that ended the franchise of Batman And he has even mentioned that he is very ashamed of it, to the point that his wife is forbidden to see that film.

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: INDIGNATED USER LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO REMOVE A COLLECTIVE KILLING SCENE IN THE NEW HALLOWEEN KILLS MOVIE

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, anime, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content We are waiting for you!

Follow this and other news in our HERO Esports APP, download to your mobile phone Android or IOS. In addition, you can follow the main esports competitions, teams and results, all in one place.


Previous articleAriana Grande concerned about mental health; donate 5 MMD for therapies
Next articleDolores Fonzi spoke for the first time of the supposed “scandal” that she lived with Natalie Portman by Gael García Bernal: “It was horrible”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv