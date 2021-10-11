he is Trey, the handsome son of the actor that few know

Will Smith has always shown unconditional love towards his family.oh that’s why their children have become so famous in recent years, however, although most know about Jaden and Willow, the truth is that the actor has an older son.

Trey Smith is the eldest son of Will Smith and was born as a result of his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

However, a lot We can notice that Trey doesn’t have such a public life like his brothers and this is because father and son have not always had such a close relationship.

This has a reason for being, because the nice actor did not always have an excellent relationship with his first-born, in fact, the same protagonist of “The prince of rap” revealed that his son felt abandoned after the divorce from his first wife.

“Things haven’t always been this way between Trey and me. We have struggled for years after my divorce from his mother. He felt betrayed and abandoned. It is an incredible blessing to recover and restore this precious relationship with my beautiful son, ”Will Smith once expressed on his Instagram account.

Before meeting Jada Pinkett, Will had a three-year marriage to Sheree Zampino from which Trey was born. Although during the first years the relationship was difficult, today everyone has a good relationship.









Will Smith’s eldest son established a close relationship with Jada Pinkett

Trey has shown on several occasions that not only does he have an excellent relationship with the mother of his two younger brothers, but he also has a lot of appreciation and affection for her.

“I will never be lost in the Matrix … she will bring me back,” said the young man in a photograph that generated hundreds of reactions on the social network.

Unlike his brothers, Trey is much more reserved and doesn’t have much contact with the media. However, he has as much artistic streak as they, as he is passionate about photography.

On several occasions, Will Smith has admitted that in the past he did not share as much with his oldest son, but now he tries to spend as much time as possible with him.

