HBO Max: Why should you watch “The White Lotus”, the platform’s new miniseries?

Last July, “The White Lotus” came to HBO to propose a mystery comedy and satire, a story that, in just 6 chapters, has already adopted new fans with the entry of HBO Max to the region.

In this edition of I understood that reference PLUS (EER + 03), Diego Pajares and Renato León comment WITHOUT SPOILERS on the HBO Max series. What does this miniseries of only 6 episodes that hover between mystery and social criticism offer us? A short episode that you must listen to to cheer up and see this good production. This third episode of the EER + series is now available on Radio Player and on your favorite podcast platform.

“The White Lotus” follows the vacations of several hotel guests for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel employees, and the idyllic place itself. The cast consists of Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell.

WHAT IS “I UNDERSTAND THAT REFERENCE” ABOUT?

Four journalists who are fanatical of television, cinema and popular culture come together to talk about all that and a little more. Here we do not do reviews, but we tell you what TV series and movies make us feel. Laura Amasifuén, Diego Pajares Herrada, Lucía Barja and Renato León come back to ask you… Did you understand that reference?









In its third season, EER has episodes dedicated to Marvel and its series such as “Loki” and “Captain America and the Winter Soldier”, the Oscars 2021, series such as “Fleabag” or Friends, as well as the world of soap operas or streaming . The most recent episode is dedicated to the ‘fixed’ to watch in streaming, with varied recommendations for all tastes.

In addition, the EER + section has shorter episodes about specific series or movies. The first is dedicated to “The Bold Type”, the second to “True Detective” and the third and most recent to “The White Lotus”.

