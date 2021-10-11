‘Harleys In Hawaii’: Katy Perry’s song that TikTok has brought back into fashion | Music

We already know the power it has TikTok to bring songs from previous years back to the present, making them live a second life and giving them the success they deserve. Only in the last few months we have lived it with two songs from the year 2017 that, 4 years later, they have even reached number 1 of LOS40: Iko Iko, by Justin Wellington and Small Jam; and Beggin by Maneskin.

But it is not always necessary to go so far back in time to rescue an issue that we thought was already forgotten. This time we have to travel until 2019, the year in which Katy Perry He returned to music in style thanks to hits like Never Really Over or Small talk. Between all those songs included in your disc Smile (2020), a titled Harleys in hawaii, in which the sound of some Harley-Davidson motorcycles monopolizes much of the prominence.

The subject, although with good numbers in lists, went a bit unnoticed by the ‘katycats’ and it did not have anywhere near the repercussion of the previous successes of the Californian. Something strange, because besides her featured for this song another great artist like Charlie Puth as part of its composers. But better late than never, because it seems that now the great moment for this song has really arrived.

Charlie Puth’s surprise

And yes, once again the fashion social network is behind this second life for Harleys in hawaii. Specifically, we have two phenomena ‘to blame’ for this resurgence. One of them is the popularization with this background theme of several videos of couples who, for one reason or another, end up being very wet. Even clothed dives in a pool. The first viral TikTok of this type corresponds to the series My Secret Romance, and other similar fragments from korean ribbons they have also succeeded.









The artist himself who is behind the composition of the song has also shown his surprise through the same social network. “Why do all these songs I made years ago keep exploding like this all of a sudden?”Puth wondered on her TikTok profile, linking to that first viral video with the Perry theme.

On the other hand, the website of the official UK hit list assures that there is another person responsible for this boom for the Katy Perry song. And it is the existence of a new ‘trend’ on TikTok called ‘You and I’, just like the chorus of Harleys in hawaii, and in which the users their best models look to the rhythm of the song. In this case, the singer herself has been in charge of giving her visibility while she shows how she wears her collection of footwear of all kinds: from elegant heels to striking yellow sandals.

We are glad that a song as good as this has a second musical life! All, of course, thanks to TikTok, the platform that continues to move masses and shows great health day after day.