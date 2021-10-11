From Selena Gómez to Dani Martín: six singers who have spoken openly about mental health

This Sunday, October 10, the World Mental Health Day and, although for many years it has been a taboo, now this issue has become a very important issue to be addressed in our current society that affects many people around us.

Without stigmas and with total clarity, they are many celebrities that they speak openly about their visits to the psychologist and its problems derived from the constant fame management. The gymnast Simone Biles was one of the last to highlight this issue, taking it to the media center again after the anxiety problems that forced her to leave the competition of the Olympic Games, where she was the main favorite.

The world of music too has put mental health in focus, and many recognized singers within the industry have revealed their toughest struggles against disorders such as depression and anxiety that they have been experimenting for years and that, now, they dare to share with the world to try to normalize these situations.

On the occasion of this World Mental Health Day, we remember some of the singers who have not been afraid to talk about the importance of mental health.

1. Selena Gomez

Singer Selena Gomez has become one of the emblematic figures of the fight against stigmatization of mental illness and he has tried to reach all audiences with his message. Thanks to this, the singer has received a Hispanic Heritage Award for giving importance to mental health.

In addition, the singer also bought the rights to the novel, For Thirteen Reasons, a very hard story that was adapted by Netflix and which talks about how small attitudes of different people can affect a girl’s life, completely upsetting her to the limit: the suicide.

Selena has also allocated a large part of the proceeds of her makeup firm, Rare Beauty, to contribute to this cause.

Selena has never stopped talking about her anxiety problems, which led her to have to receive treatment in a psychiatric facility, and of bipolar disorder suffering. Far from feeling scared, Selena confessed on the Miley Cyrus show that “a weight was lifted off his shoulders” when he found out: “I took a deep breath and said, ‘Okay, this explains a lot of things.”

“Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?’ ‘You are going to help people’. That’s really what kept me going. There could have been a time when I wasn’t strong enough and would have done something to hurt me, “he added.

2. Pablo Alboran

The artist Pablo Alboran He was also one of the first Spanish singers to speak openly about his anxiety problemsderived from his early years in the music industry.

The man from Malaga, who went from being a complete stranger to becoming one of the most important Spanish artists of the moment, had to take a respite from music in 2015 because of a picture of anxiety.

However, that did not stop him from speaking openly about the importance of mental health and, especially, of the professional treatment that is necessary: ​​”You have to be careful with that, because I spoke of a picture of anxiety that I had and that I went to the psychologist. I think it’s something that everyone should try, I recommend it to everybody. You don’t have to have a problem talking about it, “he explained.

And it is that, although this situation seriously affected his professional career, in the end health is what should prevail and seek the necessary help can be the definitive way out: “I think it is important to speak out, but also it is important to go where you have to go, to the psychologist“, concluded the malagueño.

3. Camilo

The singer-songwriter Camilo He is, without a doubt, one of the most successful musicians of recent years and this is demonstrated by his well-known songs that sound internationally.

However, the Colombian has also had to deal with anxiety, which is why whenever you can vindicates the importance of mental health and a good treatment.









He did so in The Hormiguero, where he was interviewed by Pablo Motos: “It is something fundamental in life, I need to check the habits, what I’m feeling, there are things that we cannot solve alone, it is always good that a person accompanies you in the crucial moments of life. It must be normalized“, he assured.

In this way, the Colombian appreciated the role of his psychologist, which helps you get through “a life with as many stimuli” as yours.

4. Dani Martín

Dani Martin he was one of the last to share his testimony. And it is that, although he has assured that does not have any mental illness diagnosed, for him the query is “a wonderful place” in which you can speak freely about your concerns and “open the channel”.

Thus, in his social networks, the ex-vocalist of El Canto del Loco revealed through his social networks that go regularly to the psychiatrist take care of mental health. Boarded on a plane for the first time in a long time, the singer explained that he had interrupted a stay on the beach to attend this important appointment.

However, the Madrid singer has admitted that this testimony was not for people to feel sorry for him or ask him how he is. In fact, he is “very well”, in one of his best moments, and only He told it because he “needs to do it” and in case it can be of use to someone.

Yes indeed, refuses to consider itself “nor referent, nor someone who tries to influence or tell what each one should do in his life.

To conclude, he claimed that “psychiatrists not only medicate people, they also do wonderful jobs to order the storage rooms that we each have full of messy things, with dust, and they teach you to get rid of others that we keep and no longer need. “

5. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus She has also always been open to talking about the most taboo topics for society – her sexuality, her divorce, addictions … – and the state of your mental health has not been an exception. In fact, a few weeks ago, in full concert, decided to stop the show to acknowledge to the spectators present in the venue that, minutes before, he had been about to have a panic attack on stage.

“A couple of songs ago, when the lights went out, I turned to Stacy – her music director and drummer, Stacy Jones – who I’ve known since I was 12 years old, and I told her I felt like I was having a seizure.” the singer explained.

As the artist explained, the pandemic has exacerbated anxiety problems who suffers and, although this was not the first show she has offered after the pandemic, it has been the one in which she has most noticed the consequences of her time locked up.

This isn’t the first time that Miley Cyrus has opened up about her anxiety issues. His early rise to fame, at just 13 years old, forced her to grow up too soon and, over time, caused her many difficulties that she continues to carry to this day.

“I think now that I’m old enough, I realize that it was a lot for a childMiley Cyrus reflected in an interview for CBS, where she spoke of a transformation both personally and professionally. “I think it marked me and caused severe damage to my psyche as an adult”, He reiterated.

6. J Balvin

Although his successful career does not stop growing, J Balvin revealed a few years ago that I couldn’t help feeling anxiety. He did it through his social networks in order to raise awareness among all his followers about the importance of taking care of mental health and encouraging the assistance of a specialist to treat any problem of this nature.

“Seek professional help, psychiatrists are not crazy“, said the singer in a publication in which he wanted make visible the effects of anxiety.

With this work, many fans and artists like Camila Cabello have admitted to having found in this revelation of the singer of Colors a source of inspiration for your own mental problems.