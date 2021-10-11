Monday, October 11, 2021
First picture of Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in the next film that will serve as a prequel

By Arjun Sethi
Timothée Chalamet has shared the first image of his version of Willy Wonka in the upcoming prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory., where we can see the character in a much younger version.

The leading actor of Dune has shared the image via Twitter, where we can see his character behind the cameras on the set of the movie that It is scheduled to premiere next year 2023.

This first image comes shortly after Warner Bros. revealed the cast of the film and announced the start of filming on the project. Besides Chalamet, the cast includes Rowan Atkinson, Keegan Michael-Key, Jim Carter, Mathew Baynton, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O ‘Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.




The film will be directed by Paddington director Paul King, and many of the actors, like Davis, Farnaby, Hawking, Lucas and Holdbrook-Smith, have appeared in at least one of the films of this saga.

Wonky will be a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Chalamet will be the third actor to take on the legendary role after Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

Timothée Chalamet in Dune.

With this film, Timothée Chalamet will add another book adaptation to his resume after recently starring in Dune, where he plays Paul Atreides.


