Few seats left! How does Ariana Grande beat the most important moments of “The Voice”?

USA. – Ariana Grande reported through his social networks that there are only three places available on his team of “The Voice “. On the program on Tuesday, September 28, he welcomed four new members to go to the battle stage. The singer’s success in the singing competition is almost unprecedented, and it may be related to her being the youngest jury to participate.

“The Voice” It is finishing its first stage, where the talents that will make up the different groups are selected. In two weeks we will be able to see the first battles where new coaches will be added to the teams. These will help the main juries prepare each of the new artists and bring out each of their talents.

In the case of Team Ariana, who will help her in the future stages will be the renowned artist from Broadway, Kristin chenoweth. The voices of both singers are considered the best in today’s music industry. The team members have a serious chance of winning the contest, not only because of the great collaboration of the aforementioned stars, but also because of the great popularity of Ariana Grande.









Let’s remember that in the final moments of the program, those who make the decisions are the viewers, and having the most popular singer of the moment as a coach helps a lot. Ariana Grande He has mentioned that within the group that he has to lead there are great talents, who are looking forward to being able to go out and sing. For Grande it is very important to be able to help future generations of artists.

It is that becoming a recognized figure is not an easy path, even if you have a great voice. Ariana knows a lot about that, since at the beginning of her career she was recognized for having a supporting role in a series of Nickelodeon. With effort and dedication, she managed to get out of the box and be considered one of the most versatile and powerful female voices of these days.