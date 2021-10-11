Face to Face 2 Writer Reveals First Details of the Project

Face to face, one of the great proposals of the cinema of the 90 ‘, will have a sequel. However, the writer confessed some details of it. It was all very confusing.

For many, the 90s were a dead decade. However, in the branch of cinema, for example, great works emerged, which mark the industry until today. One of these brush strokes was Face to face, starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

In the film, the main characters, a mobster and a policeman, change their faces in order to infiltrate each other’s lives. Now, more than 20 years later, a sequel is in the works.

In this way, the duo made up of Simon Barrett and Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) will write and direct the project, respectively.

About the experience, Barrett let it be known that this time the plot will be more complex. In fact, so much so that the executives were at a loss when reading one of the drafts of the script. “I want to say something that people haven’t mentioned yet. It took Adam (Wingard) and I two years to come up with Counterface 2 because our presentation was so confusing that (the studio) kept saying, ‘We think we like what you’re saying, but can you explain who has whose face on this? scene? In the end, it was only when we were actually paid to write a 35-page treatment that I think everyone really understood what we were proposing.”, He commented.









Support and doubts

On the other hand, one of the things to highlight is that the returns of the original protagonists are not confirmed or if it will be a more independent arc. Still, the writer acknowledged the support they have from the production company.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm at the studio level, which I am not used to. I think it has a bit to do with the theatrical success of my friend Adam’s recent monster movie.. But you never know, you never know.

Contracara 2 remains in an active and healthy development. We have a script, we are rewriting our script and I think we are really excited about the direction in which we are taking the rewriting. But we have Neil moritz and Paramount behind us and so far they keep giving us a somewhat puzzled but genuinely enthusiastic thumbs up every step of the way”, He concluded.

The feature film does not have a release date yet, but news of the start of production is expected.

Source: ComicBook