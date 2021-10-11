Monday, October 11, 2021
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth come up with the perfect family workout

By Arjun Sethi
Elsa Pataky and her husband, actor Chris Hemsworth continue to educate their fans of the importance of exercising to stay fit and healthy. But this time, The couple has surprised their fans with their fun way of training alongside their 9-year-old daughter India Rose. “My wife and I have designed the best family training”, warns the Australian actor while sharing with his followers the list of essentials to be able to imitate him and continue his training. Both Chris and Elsa have thus enjoyed a fun weekend starring in a family plan that is equally fun for parents and children. do you want to know what is it about? Are you joining the Hermsworth-Pataky plan? Hit play and don’t miss it!

