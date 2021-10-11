Daniel Craig considers that ‘Bond Girls’ do not exist in his films

No time to die or No Time to Die grossed more than $ 119 million at its premiere, and despite failing to live up to Universal Pictures and MGM’s expectations for its US debut, the film won critical critical acclaim. However, the Farewell to Daniel Craig as Agent 007 has been embroiled in a controversy that is related to Lashana Lynch and her status as a double zero agent in the film. Are there Bond Girls in Craig’s saga? The actor responds directly and emphatically: they do not exist.

“No more Bond Girls. They don’t exist anymore. They can exist again, but not in my movies“, Craig explained in an interview offered for the Entertainment medium (goes Screen Rant). According to the aforementioned medium, the Bond Girls are an indispensable element from the first appearance of the character on the big screen, so Craig’s response To the question of whether he considers these to be in his films has drawn attention. On this very issue, the actor said that he opposes the idea of ​​a woman playing Bond in the future because he believes that they should aspire to better roles.









The future actor or actress who will play the character remains a mystery to this day, although Craig is quite clear about it: he believes that Hugh Jackman should be the next James Bond. Regarding the issue of Bond Girls, it should be noted that, despite the actor’s comments, the truth is that the production has had the participation of the most talented women: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the script (at Craig’s own request); Ana de Armas, La Seydoux and Lashana Lynch herself in their respective roles.