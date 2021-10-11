Could it be Elphaba? Anna Kendrick responds to Amanda Seyfried about starring in ‘Wicked’

Being one of the most popular actresses and who has shown her singing skills, they finally made it known if Anna Kendrick wants to star in ‘Wicked’ or not.

This is all due to Amanda Seyfried’s suggestion that Kendrick would make a great Elphaba, the wicked witch of the West, in the long-awaited movie version of the Broadway musical.

L. Frank Baum’s novel, which inspired the 1939 classic film, ‘The Wizard of Oz’, also served as the inspiration for Gregory Maguire’s novel, ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’.

Stephen Schwartz, Winnie Holzman and Marc Platt brought Maguire’s novel to life in the form of a Broadway musical, “Wicked,” originally starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.

A ‘Wicked’ movie has been in the works for almost a decade, both characters may not have been central to the original story, but the book delves into their lives before and after Dorothy enters the scene.

In 2016, Universal set the movie premiere of 'Wicked' for December 2019, but the studio ultimately decided to release 'Cats' during that time instead.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5V9KwppMfs

More than a year later, the opening pieces of the Wicked film still fit together, with Jon M. Chu recently taking over from Stephen Daldry as director, but the cast has yet to be announced.

Seyfried has made it known that he would love to star as Glinda. He has also expressed that Kendrick is one of his dream co-stars to play Elphaba.

“Oh, these questions are always difficult to answer, not to create a thing. I mean obviously like, ‘Wicked’ is a masterpiece and a classic and it’s an iconic show and that’s all I’m going to say about it.Kendrick replied.

Thus it remains in doubt if Anna Kendrick wants to star in ‘Wicked’ or not, although the actress did not realize that Seyfried had publicly named her in relation to the role of Elphaba, while she plays Glinda, she even took voice classes during the pandemic to prepare to achieve the notes required by ‘Wicked’.