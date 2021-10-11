Controversy: a former assistant of Amber Heard made the worst complaint about the actress

Actress Amber Heard is back at the center of the debate after a former assistant reveals abuse suffered while working for her. It is about Kate James who worked for the then partner of Johnny Deep for three years.

Apparently the controversy around Johnny Deep and Amber Heard seems to have no end and after the scandal in which the couple was involved at the end of their relationship, accusations around them continue to come to light. But, in this specific case, the defendant is the actress Amber Heard.

This time it is a former assistant of Amber Heard who accuses her of having verbally assaulted her repeatedly. According to story Kate james for three years he worked for the actress and disparagingly describes the way actress Amber Heard addressed her partner at the time Johnny Deep.

“She was blind with anger and no one could talk to her. I was to blame for everything that went wrong,” revealed the former assistant about the protagonist of Aquaman.









This version would give greater solidity to the accusations of Johnny Deep against Amber Heard for domestic violence, which the actress defended and contracted, arguing that the actor had had abusive and violent behavior towards her during the marriage.