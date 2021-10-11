Chris Pratt trolls fans with alleged Super Mario movie trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Chris Pratt is on everyone’s lips after it was confirmed that he will play Mario in the next movie of Super Mario Bros., by Illumination Studios and Nintendo. The popular actor is excited about the role, saying that it is a dream come true to be able to work in the important franchise.

The Star-Lord interpreter knows that his fans are very excited for the Mario and company film, so he has used his social networks to talk about his role and share some minor details of the project.

Pratt recently surprised his Instagram followers by posting a video that was supposedly the first look at the movie by Super Mario Bros. We’re sorry to disappoint you if you were thinking of watching an official trailer for the film, as Pratt trolled his fans with a peculiar video that has nothing to do with the Nintendo movie.

Chris Pratt shows a peculiar “trailer” of the film of Super Mario

Since Pratt was confirmed as the lead in the movie Super Mario Bros., the community has not stopped creating edited memes and videos about the actor in his supposed role as Mario.

The actor decided to take advantage of this to surprise and troll his followers, because on Instagram he revealed the supposed first advance of the Nintendo tape. As you can imagine, it was all a joke, as Pratt actually shared one of the many videos edited by his fans.

The trailer in question actually shows a scene from Guardians of the Galaxy, where Peter Quill, Pratt’s character, is seen with Mario’s hat and mustache. The video was edited with music and other elements from the popular video game franchise.









“Amazing first look at Super mario brothers. This is going to be epic, “wrote the actor to share the video, which you can see below.

As of this writing, Nintendo has not shared any official look at the tape, so its appearance remains a mystery. This is expected to change next year as the film opens in theaters on December 21, 2022.

