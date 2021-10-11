Cheddy shows too much on video and goes viral

The Dominican comedian and actress, Cheddy García, turned social networks back on, this time by publishing a video on Sunday where he “shows too much.”

And it is that in the audiovisual that went viral, it is observed when Mercedes José García, first name of the also television producer, One of her breasts comes out while singing and dancing to the song “Kulikitaka”, by the popular merenguero Toño Rosario.

After the publication, the comments from his followers did not wait, some referring to the fact that these are signs that soon the “Mom of humor” will open its OnlyFans account.









“Well… .. Mom with an OnlyFans, we have to leave the country to her and let the others leave !!!”; “As the teacher is in fashion, Mom didn’t want to be left behind! 😂😂😂”; “Oh Mom, one of the girls got away 😂😂”; “There is a beloved father, Mom making a gap😂😂😂😂🔥”say some of the message.

In just hours, the film company had more than 501,025 views on its Instagram social network account.

What is OnlyFans?

It is an adults-only social network in which content creators share erotic or sexual images and videos of all types and categories.

Nevertheless, not everything that is published in Only Fans is erotic. There are also accounts of renowned chefs, artists or fitness stars who have a profile and share photos and videos with their followers.

