Cardi B wears Schiaparelli’s surrealism on the streets of Paris

Since the American designer, Daniel Roseberry, took the direction of Schiaparelli in 2019, the long legacy has continued surreal of the signature. Her recent fall collection featured quirky details like big gold brooches in the shape of ears or doves; knitted dresses with built-in golden breastplates; even Sunglasses with an unconventional silhouette!

In this context, it is not surprising that Cardi B be a big fan of the label in question. And recently the singer took to the streets of Paris some of her daring new fall pieces. We know that Cardi B tends to take risks when it comes to fashion, which is why the surreal designs of Schiaparelli fit perfectly in its aesthetics.

Cardi B wearing Schiaparelli in Paris.





Getty Images

With your partner, Offset, next to him, the rapper he walked through the streets of the City of Light wearing a coat tweed inlaid with gold, a glittering necklace and – the most remarkable piece of his ensemble – a gigantic golden headdress that included Sunglasses.

Maybe you think it was a great occasion, maybe a photoshoot or a fashion show. Actually, it seems that Cardi B I was just taking a casual walk. We love to think of her walking to the corner store to buy a candy bar, casually dressed in one of the hottest fall collections in fashion. The good news is that we can always count on the interpreter of ‘WAP’ to maximize any look.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com