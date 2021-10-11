Cardi B becomes judge and officiates the wedding of two women | Entertainment

Cardi B, the American rapper of Latin descent, has on multiple occasions shown her support for the
For the last episode of the season of her series’ Cardi Tries: I Do It All, together with the help of actress Raven Symone, Cardi B decided to formalize a wedding of two women who are part of the community and are great admirers. of the rapper.
In the company of one of the brides, Cardi B organized everything related to the ceremony, and largely supporting the financial expenses of the wedding.
Everything was really a surprise since Brandi, the rapper’s accomplice, took her girlfriend to an event arguing that it would be a friend’s engagement party, when the woman was actually attending her own wedding.
“I support the community because I know how difficult it was for my gay cousin to come out of the closet with his strict Dominican family, I know the pain on the part of my mother, who is trans. And because of the confused feelings that I had growing up “, said the singer.
The recording of the episode coincided with the ‘National Day of Exiting the Closet’, a celebration that seeks to make the LGBTI community visible and seek more tolerant and positive reactions from people.