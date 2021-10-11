Camila Cabello is the first Latina to win a diamond record | Instagram

The beautiful singer Camila Cabello has recently become the first Latina to win a diamond disc, something that is extremely important to her and to all Latinos, as she is growing more and more in the industry.

This is a coveted recognition that is granted by the Recording Industry Association (RIAA) to those songs or albums that have managed to sell ten million copies.

It should be noted that the song that achieved great success in the artist’s career is the theme “Havana”, A song that was released in 2018.

As you may remember, Camila surprised at the MTV VMAs 2021 with the interpretation of her recent song “Don’t Go Yet” and also wasted her beauty on the awards stage.

In the photographs that the singer shared on her official Instagram account, it can be seen that she was extremely happy and smiling for having received the diamond disc, which caused various messages of congratulations from her followers.

I am honored that the single has won a diamond record and I hope this serves to pave the way for many Latino artists, ”said the actress.

It should be noted that Cardi B is actually the first Latin singer to exceed ten million units sold by Bodak Yellow.

While the song “Havana” is part of Camila’s solo album, as we remember that it belonged to the group Fifth Harmony.

And it is that, in addition, former President Barack Obama included the theme in his list of favorite songs in 2018, which is why Camila did not hesitate to share her emotion on various social networks and commented that she could not believe that Obama had said than “Havana” in one of the favorite songs.

As you may remember, the singer achieved popularity in the music industry during her participation in the group Fifth Harmony, where she made her great talent known.

However, after some time in the group, he decided to start his solo career and since then he has achieved great success.

