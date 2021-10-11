Cameron Díaz and Katie Holmes give classes in style and elegance in jeans

Katie Holmes and Cameron Diaz They are two great actresses of Hollywood, who inspire women with their talent and natural beauty.

Celebrities follow triumphing, and they combine very well motherhood with work, but above all they look spectacular at every moment.

So much Cameron and Katie have become fashion references, and set trends with simple garments, in looks that we can all copy.

One of her favorite clothes is jeans, all types, mom jeans, skinny, or boyfriend, and teach us how to carry them with style and class after 40.

Cameron Díaz and Katie Holmes teach how to wear jeans at 40

Skinny jeans with knitted sweater

Cameron Diaz she looked beautiful, comfortable, and elegant wearing ones skinny jeans with a beige knit sweater.

Although he was not wearing shoes, this type of looks can be combined with ankle boots, heels, or tennis, Anyway, it will look very good.

Mom jeans with shirt and loafers

Katie holmes gave classes of style and elegance with a look of mom jeans With a long-sleeved shirt with light blue and white stripes that he wore outside his pants.









He complemented this outfit with some black loafers, a type of footwear very elegant and comfortable.

Jeans with denim jacket

Cameron she wore a very comfortable and stylish look with some mom jeans with a high hem, which went perfectly with a fitted sweater, and black long sleeves.

To give it one more touch chic added to this look a denim jacket, and complemented with ballerinas in green.

Jeans with blazer and tennis

Katie combined elegance with comfort wearing a look with mom jeans and a t-shirt that she complemented with a beige blazer.

It gave this look a comfortable touch and just as fashion with some white sneakers with red details, exuding elegance.

More on this topic

Katie Holmes shows her abdomen in a black dress and reveals her sexiest side at 42

Cameron Díaz and celebrities who show off their wrinkles without fear of what they will say

Suri Cruise dazzles in a beautiful dress and tennis shoes on an outing with her mother Katie Holmes

We recommend you on video