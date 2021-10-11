Monday, October 11, 2021
Brad Pitt competes with George Clooney for the coffee throne

By Arjun Sethi
Brad Pitt has also been tempted by the world of advertising and has started to compete with his friend George Clooney, who has been the protagonist of Nespresso campaigns for years. The 57-year-old actor has signed the De’Longhi coffee machine brand as its global ambassador through a contract that will last for two years and the result of which the Hollywood star has starred in the international campaign “The Perfetto”.




It is the first international campaign for the Italian brand and the ad will be seen in more than 25 markets around the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia, China and the United States. The ad, released a few days ago, has been developed by the M&C Saatchi Milan agency and directed by the filmmaker Damien Chazelle ( La La Land).

The ad simulates an ordinary day in the actor’s life: motorcycle ride, coffee shop and home tasting

Brad Pitt simulates in the spot what an ordinary day in his life could be: he puts on his helmet, rides a motorcycle along the roads of the Los Angeles coast, buys his favorite coffee at a popular coffee shop in the area, refuels at a gas station and returns to his house, a luxurious mansion that could well be his, since he has one in Malibu. There a cappuccino full of foam is prepared to enjoy it relaxed afterwards. It is the “perfetto” moment, as the campaign slogan says.

“I am a serious, professional and committed coffee consumer. Usually a drinker of three cappuccinos in the morning and, depending on the afternoon work, I can switch to an espresso, ”said the actor.

The premiere of the ad coincides with a delicate moment in the personal life of the actor, who is in a legal battle with Angelina Jolie for the custody of his children.


