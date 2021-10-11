Billie Eilish’s ‘No time to die’: a worthy song for James Bond

CEvery time there is less to the premiere of ‘No Time to Die’ (No time to die), the new installment of the film saga of James Bond, the longest and most extensive in history that, moreover, remains faithful to its original line, without marketinian additions in the form of ‘spin offs’, series or ‘universes’. That perhaps at some point they could have been valued (‘Jinx’, the character of Halle berry in ‘Die another day’, he was about to have it) but that were finally discarded.

The series based on the action novels of Ian Fleming, that started in 1962 with the film ‘007 against doctor No.’ has evolved a lot, inevitably throughout its six decades effective. The character has gone from being the sympathetic, seductive cheek to the old and lethal that they embody Sean Connery, the tortured character, with scars on the body and soul of Daniel Craig, with female characters that if they were never comparsas, are more and more co-protagonists starting with the passage of Judy Dench for the role of ‘M’, the superior of James Bond.

But in this evolution has never lost sight of its roots, especially in the last installments of the series. There are many revisited elements that give it an internal unity and that, also, become guides and passwords for the millions of fans of the series. One of them concerns the musical themes: each James Bond film has been accompanied by a song, of a theme that at times has become a first-rate international success, which has always been performed by first-rate stars and that since ‘Goldfinger’ (1964) have always had a common thread: when looking for a ballad or simply a female voice, the reference is Shirley Bassey.

Like movies, their musical themes are not uniform. Leaving aside the central theme, composed of Monty norman and arranged by John barry and soundtracks, there have been rock, pop, ballads, techno and more. They have interpreted them, as we say, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Nancy Sinatra, Paul McCartney and Wings, Duran Duran, Madonna, Adele or Chris Cornell, among many others. But Bassey they refer the interpretations, for example, of Tina Turner or from Adele.









The theme of ‘No Time To Die’ is in charge of Billie Eilish. The song has been created by the own Billie And his brother Finneas, produced by Finneas himself and Stephen Lipson and orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley. Of course, they have taken it seriously: they have declared that they have seen many movies and listened to many songs. Billie’s voice, which goes from scratchy to silky, It is not the Bassey torrent, but it does fall in the same line, perhaps going through the ‘version’ of Adele.

And also, although you probably do not want to recognize, echoes of other themes in the series are recognizable in ‘No Time to Die’: yes, they have pointed out who have introduced the chords of the original Monty Norman theme but in its four minutes we find echoes of “Writings on the Wall” by Sam smith or some other historical themes of the saga. And no: we cannot speak of originality, but rather of entering the spirit of the series. Without a doubt, Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’ can be worthily featured on a long, select list.

That he has also won a Grammy for this song is secondary to the effects of the series.

