Billie Eilish: for these photos I lost 100,000 followers

Billie eilish is one of the greatest exponents of music today. The singer, with ten Grammy awards In her showcases, until now she has maintained a very marked aesthetic trend, moving away from the explosive girl prototype. Anyway, a change of look has taken its toll on social networks.

“I lost 100,000 followers, just because of my boobs. People are scared of big boobs.”, affirms in an interview to the magazine Elle. In the photographs, the edge was wearing a Miaou brand corset. This was a total contrast to the oversize garments that he previously wore.

"People cling to these memories of my old style and have an attachment. But it is very dehumanizing," he commented. In fact, some followers accused it of false and criticized that the industry had supposedly marked its turnaround. This makes Billie eilish.









In addition, the 19-year-old has also had to face comments about her sexuality. “As if that was anyone else’s business,” he mused. In any case, Eilish insisted that he outright rejects the machismo that can exist in the music industry.

Currently, the singer continues to have a huge number of followers on social networks. Specifically, more than 92 million fans in Instagram, not counting those you have on other platforms.