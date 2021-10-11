Bershka clones the Rihanna look and makes it the best seller in Spain

Bershka has not wasted time and has placed among the best sellers in Spain the unique style that it possesses Rihanna. The singer usually wears all kinds of outfits, but it is in one in particular that the fashion company has set itself to be based on its new trend with the most sales this season.

Rihanna possesses an exceptional style and Bershka has decided that it is the ideal moment for its public to enjoy its most “rebellious” style.. For all this and much more, is that in Spain this has become the best seller, not to mention its price, because if we take it into account we will not hesitate twice to buy this outfit.

You will want to know more about it, since talking about this very superficially is not enough, so let’s make you know a little more about the outfit with the Rihanna look that Bershka has for sale.

The blazer and straight faux leather trousers that Bershka clones Rihanna

These two garments are sold separately within the storeBut they both go great together and one can’t be without the other. The appearance they have is magnificent and they will make us look spectacular wearing these garments. The skin effect they possess, in addition, leaves anyone speechless.









Attractive and price is not the only thing that these garments have, since they also have a fairly good quality. Both the blazer and the pants are made with polyurethane and polyester, which provide strength and durability. In addition, thanks to this, it has a slight waterproof capacity.

The black color is the first thing that stands out and we must clarify that this outfit goes great with a bag that imitates the same effect. The use of golden accessories will also be a perfect combination to wear with these garments. and boots or high heels will finish off the style of this outfit.

You can get the blazer and straight trousers with leather effect from the Spanish company for less than 60 euros, so you can enjoy a new outfit with the style of a celebrity in your wardrobe at a fairly inexpensive cost.