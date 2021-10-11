Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reveal Why Their First On-Screen Kiss Was Removed From “The Last Duel”

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck star in “The Last Duel” (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Ben affleck and Matt Damon revealed that, after nearly three decades of working together in Hollywood, they were about to share their first kiss in director Ridley Scott’s new movie, “The Last Duel”, but finally the scene was eliminated.

“In the actual original version of that scene, the way the ceremony takes place was by kissing everyone on the mouth”Affleck recently told Entertainment tonight about a part of the script he wrote with Damon. Friends and associates won an Oscar for the screenplay for the film “Good Will Hunting” directed by Gus Van Sant in 1997.

“That would have been our first kiss on screen ”, added Damon, 51, while Affleck, 49, joked: “Will have to wait”.

Affleck noted that “Ridley thought it would be a distraction, and his instincts are pretty good. “, so the scene was removed before the cameras started rolling.

“Yeah, the two characters really hate each other and that was a lot of fun,” Damon said. “In fact, in the scene where I kneel before him, Ben just improvised this thing where I started saying my line and he just cut me off and said, ‘Closer.’ And I have to get up and kneel in front of him again. He just did that and blurted it out, and it wasn’t in the script. “

Damon also joked that since Affleck went on to direct Academy Award-winning hit movies like “Argo,” he actually has to “kneel before him” when they watch them. “This is how I have to get into your house“, said.

“The Last Duel” premiered to mixed reviews at the Venice International Film Festival.

“Matt is one of the few people I really trust and I think has my best interests”Affleck previously told EW about re-teaming with Damon to write“ The Last Duel, ”which hits theaters globally on Friday.









Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival (Reuters)

In August Damon was severely attacked when in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, he revealed that he used to wear a homophobic insult, but that he stopped using that pejorative word after his daughter indicated that he was not well, explaining that it was something very offensive against the LGBTQ + community.

The actor said that it was normal for him to use the word “Fagot” (fagot), a pejorative term used to refer to homosexuals. “The word my daughter refers to was commonly used when I was a child and with a completely different meaning”, It was justified.

Ironically, Damon also acknowledged in the interview with the aforementioned medium that words are often taken out of context, so he has learned to “Shut up more”.

Following harsh criticism, Damon issued a statement clarifying his comments: “I have never called anyone ‘f **** t’ in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening. I do not use insults of any kind, “he assured. And since open hostility to the LGBTQ + community is still prevalent, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as possible, I support the LGBTQ + community ”.

This was not the first time that the actor has won criticism from the LGTBI collective. At a press conference in 2015, He declared himself in favor of homosexual actors staying in the “closet”. Later, in an interview with the American presenter Ellen DeGeneres, he claimed that his comments had been misinterpreted by the press and that he was only saying “that actors are most effective when they are a mystery”.

