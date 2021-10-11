Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis prove they are in favor of bathing

Mila Kunis jokes about bathing children daily 1:03

(CNN) – That’s right: the children of the Kunis-Kutcher couple bathed.

We know this thanks to a funny video that Ashton Kutcher posted on his official Instagram account on Wednesday in which his wife Mila Kunis is seen standing in the bathroom while their children clean themselves. (The video is safe for children to view.)

This is important because the couple sparked a lot of debate after they revealed last month during an appearance on an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that they are not very fond of frequent bathing at home.









“If you can see the dirt on them, we clean them,” Kutcher said of the bathroom for his sons Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. “If not, it doesn’t make sense.”

In the video he posted Wednesday, the caption read: “This bathroom thing is getting out of hand.”

“You’re putting water on the kids,” Kutcher jokes as Kunis laughs. “Are you trying to melt them ?!”

He then makes Kunis laugh more after noting that it is the “fourth time this week”, adding, “Your body fat is going to be destroyed!”

During the couple’s podcast appearance, host Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that using soap every day removes natural oils from the body.

Experts have ruled on how often we should bathe.