Ariana Grande concerned about mental health; donate 5 MMD for therapies

Ariana Grande has been concerned about the mental health of her fans, for the framework of World Mental Health Day celebrated on October 10, the singer donated 5 million dollars to the Better Help association, which works online to provide affordable affordable advice so that its followers can access to free services.

The famous one encouraged her followers to take a look at the association’s website to start her free month of therapy, this in order to contribute to the mental health of thousands of young people and adults.

Let’s remember that just in June, Grande announced her collaboration with Better help to provide therapies to those who need them so to start he donated a million dollars for this good cause.

Ariana Grande promotes mental health

Through her official Instagram account, the singer announced that she donated 5 million dollars within the framework of World Mental Health Day to the association with which she has worked for months to provide low-cost therapies.









“I recognize that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is just a small gesture (and a much larger systemic issue remains), I wanted to do it again with @betterhelp in hopes of providing access to some more people and maybe inspire some of you to try something new, “wrote the interpreter.

In recent months, Grande linked the online registration form, which includes personal questions to better evaluate the patient, and be able to put him in contact with a professional. He announced that those who sign up will receive one month of free therapy and subscription discounts.

What is Ariana Grande’s fortune?

The interpreter of ‘Thank U, Next’ has reaped great successes throughout her career as a singer and also a businesswoman, so according to the official page of misalario.org, Grande’s fortune is among the $ 180 million fixed, however it is said that a year earns about 1,400 million dollars.

What do you think of the donation of the interpreter for this cause? The Truth News She wants to know your opinion, but first take a look at the Ariana Grande movies.

