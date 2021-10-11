Ariadna Gutiérrez reflected on the new changes in her life

In recent weeks, many netizens have noticed certain changes in Ariadna Gutierrez, the woman remembered for having been universal queen for a few seconds in Miss Universe 2015.

Due to a presenter reading error Steve Harvey, Gutiérrez was mistakenly crowned, since the real one chosen by the jury had been the Filipina Pia Wurtzbach.

Definitely, the event was framed in the list of anecdotes that the beauty contest has left over time most important in the world. Inclusive, to Ariadna It gave her an unexpected boost in her modeling career.

Since then, the sincelejana has managed to establish itself on the catwalks, as well as in the studios, being the image of prestigious brands worldwide. But, not everything has been pink for her, and not only because of that event of six years ago, but because of the new changes that she has been adapting to her life in recent times.

Change is necessary in our lives, absolutely necessary. This is how I have felt lately and I have always tried to reflect it in my publications and my social networks, many have not liked it, indeed, they have been offended that he sees me in a different way than they are always used to seeing me …

Others have loved it and have been supporting me in every facet of my life. This facet is one of changes, new moments and feelings too, my way of seeing life, my life changes and evolves too, so I ask everyone to like what I do, but do open your mind and enjoy the new stages that I’m living

The message, in short, left many questions in the air for netizens, while others were limited to support her and highlighted her words.

