Anne Hathaway wore a long-sleeved black shirt dress in New York

During a working day on the recording set that he shares with Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway she wore one of the timeless dresses, a shirt cut with long sleeves and a leather texture. The garment has a row of buttons from start to finish, which were fully buttoned up to the neck. It complemented the look with some flats finished in a black velvet peak, a chunky chain necklace and two-tone sunglasses.

That the shirt dresses They have been proclaimed as the favorite uniform of the summer has different reasons. On the one hand, we are facing one of the coolest and most comfortable silhouettes that exist, in addition to its cut favors all kinds of figures for being democratic in the forms, which can be as loose or tight to the body as we wish.

Black shirt dresses by Carolina Herrera, Christian Cowan and Boss.





Carolina Herrera / Christian Cowan / Boss / Gorunway.

That they have the ability to look just as good during a getaway to the sea or an outing in the city, makes them extremely versatile. Everything will depend on the type of fabric that constitutes the garment and accessories with which we complement. In the autumn-winter 2021 collections there are several copies similar to the ones he wore Anne Hathaway, in the same elegant color that is so easy to match.

Carolina Herrera proposes a black design with puffed sleeves and heart-shaped cuts at the bottom. Christian Cowan does it from a leather design, decorated with studs and a pair of deep openings on the sides. Boss prefers them in sheer fabrics and in the same outfit with high blue boots to create contrast. It will not be complex to get a effortless look and timeless.