Angelina Jolie turned down a superhero before joining Marvel Studios

Actress Angelina Jolie will play Thena in The Eternals, the new adventure from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe that is coming very soon.

The actress Angelina Jolie It has a great filmography, since we have been able to see it in all kinds of movies, both action and dramatic. For example Interrupted innocence (1999), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Loving dangerously (2003), Mr and Mrs smith (2005), Wanted (2008), Maleficent (2014) and now he will star The Eternals (2021) of Marvel studios.

In a recent interview Angelina Jolie, has commented on the reason why he accepted the role in Marvel studios.

“I don’t tend to go for superhero or science fiction movies. This is not normally what I am looking to do. However, I felt like something else was happening in this movie. It was very character driven. There is one of us in front and other characters behind. Is this family really the same. And I wanted to be part of this family.

In the interview they tried to get him to reveal which superhero roles he turned down, but Angelina Jolie He declined to say which one out of respect for the actress who played the character.

Meanwhile, the actor Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, revealed that it has not been easy to introduce all these characters.









These guys aren’t Spider-Man or Captain America or the Hulk. Many hardcore fans won’t know who Los Eternos are. Presenting them all at once is not easy.

What characters from the superhero movies did you reject?

In recent years they have made a lot of movies in the superhero genre and Angelia Jolie it could have perfectly fit many of them. Since there was a great Captain Marvel, Black widow or even Gamora. Although it was speculated a long time ago that he was about to sign as Elektra in the movie of Daredevil from Ben affleck 2003. Since at that time she was beginning to stand out in her film career as a great action actress. Although it shouldn’t surprise us if she contacted her to be Wonder woman in the movies of Dc comics.

Now we can see Angelina Jolie on The Eternals on November 5, 2021. While the film arrives we can see the rest of the installments of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.