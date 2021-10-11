Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara, two different styles

We love mother daughter style moments, and even more so if it is about such iconic characters and with such good taste for fashion as Angelina Jolie. In this case, the actress went with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt to the event that took place last Thursday night in Los Angeles, ‘Variety’s Power of Women’. An event that pays tribute to pioneering women, poets, artists and rule breakers, and in which both Angelina and her daughter captivated us with their different and wonderful party looks.

It is not the first time that Angelina shares a great moment with one of her children, you already did it with Shiloh and Zahara with ‘total black’ looks, and we could also see her shopping with her daughter Vivienne jolie. But there are countless occasions when the Hollywood star appears with her little ones and makes us fall in love with their looks. Because nothing else, but good taste when dressing has been inherited -without a doubt- from his mother, although yes, each with a very different style from the other.

And that is exactly what has happened this time. Angelina, 46, and Zahara, 16, They have inspired us again with their different party styles. Two looks according to their generations and, above all, to their personal tastes.









Angelina Jolie’s look

The actress dazzled with an elegant and sophisticated Brown silk maxi dress with high neckline and puff sleeves. Angelina’s own look that gives off the unique essence of the actress. In addition, Jolie chose to paint her lips with a cherry red color -which suited him wonderfully- and decided to leave his medium hair in the air with perfect soft waves. A outfit very Angelina.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s look

For her part, Zahara opted for a very youthful look. The young woman chose a ecru two-piece set consisting of a flowing French-sleeved blouse and baggy pants. Outfit that she paired with a matching leather belt and some White shoes. In short, a comfortable but stylish look.

There is no doubt that mother and daughter always manage to surprise us with their looks and their different tastes. We are already looking forward to seeing the next ones!

